Catholic World News

Nicaraguan bishops invited to take part in new talks between Ortega regime, opposition

March 07, 2019

» Continue to this story on AFP

CWN Editor's Note: The talks began on February 28, and the invitation came only after the bishops announced on March 4 that they had not received an invitation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!