Gdansk mayor: No public space for accused Solidarity priest’s statue

March 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Father Henryk Jankowski (1936-2010), a leading supporter of the anti-Communist Solidarity labor movement in the 1980s, has been accused of sexual abuse.

