Fulfill aid promises to Africa to help ‘silence the guns,’ Vatican official says at UN

March 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN debate on “silencing the guns in Africa,” the Holy See’s Undersecretary for Relations with States also called upon the international community to “keep its own commitments, particularly when it pledges help for humanitarian emergencies and for regular development aid.”

