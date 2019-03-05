Catholic World News

Cardinal says agreement between Vatican and China will help the Church in the country

March 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Commenting on the provisional agreement between the Holy See and China on the appointment of bishops, Cardinal Fernando Filoni, prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, had earlier said, “I understand the doubts, I understand the perplexity, and at times, I even share them.”

