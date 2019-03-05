Catholic World News

Pope speaks to young Latin American Catholic politicians about friendship in Christ, regional issues

March 05, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “Which are the most emblematic or significant sectors in the change of Latin American era?” the Pope asked. “In my opinion there are three through which it is possible to reactivate the social energies of our region so that it is faithful to its identity and, at the same time, that it may build a plan for the future: women, young people and the poorest.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!