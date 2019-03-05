Catholic World News

Syriac Catholic patriarch issues Lenten message

March 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1944, Patriarch Ignatius Joseph III Yonan has led the Syriac Catholic Church, an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See, since 2009.

