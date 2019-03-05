Catholic World News

Vandalism at Brooklyn parish being investigated as hate crime

March 05, 2019

» Continue to this story on Brooklyn Daily Eagle

CWN Editor's Note: “This act of vandalism at St. Thomas Aquinas Roman Catholic Church in Park Slope has not deterred, but only strengthened, the resolve and faith of the parishioners,” the priest who administers the parish said in a statement.

