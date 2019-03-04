Catholic World News

Pope orders opening of archives from papacy of Pius XII

March 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The Church is not afraid of history,” Pope Francis said, as he ordered the opening of the Vatican’s secret archives covering the pontificate of Pius XII. Speaking at a March 4 audience with the staff of the Vatican archives, the Pope said that the archives of the World War II Pontiff will be open to scholars beginning next year. These archives have been long awaited by researchers, who hope to uncover further evidence of Vatican policy during the war, particularly regarding the reaction to the Holocaust.

