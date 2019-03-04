Catholic World News

Pakistani archbishop rejects war hysteria

March 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Holding a Pakistani flag, Archbishop Sebastian Shaw of Lahore said that “all issues [with India] must be resolved through peace talks and dialogue. War is not an option.”

