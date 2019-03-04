Catholic World News

Those who serve the sick serve Jesus, Pope says in video message

March 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made his remarks as a new pediatric healthcare unit opened on March 2 in the Central African Republic, thanks in part of a financial contribution from the Holy See.

