Mumbai cardinal calls for peace, welcomes release of captured pilot

March 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Oswald Gracias of Mumbai expressed hope that a captured Indian pilot’s release from Pakistan “is the beginning of a process that leads to the disengagement of tension between our two neighboring countries and opens the way to peace, dialogue and commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation.”

