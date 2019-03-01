Catholic World News

USCCB, CRS: urge members of Congress to support funding for migrants, refugees

March 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Key leaders are beginning fiscal year 2020 negotiations and the President is set to release his budget proposal in a few short weeks,” according to a joint initiative of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops and Catholic Relief Services. “At this time of great need, we must continue to lift our voices in support migrants and refugees.”

