Philippine prelate calls on nation’s president to deport illegal Chinese immigrants

March 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Ruperto Santos, president of the Episcopal Commission for Migrants and Itinerant People, called on President Rodrigo Duterte to enforce the nation’s immigration laws. “Their entry, stay, and work must be legal ... Apply the law. No exception, no special treatment.” The prelate called on Duterte to prioritize “Filipinos first, and give them work here, so that there will be no need of going abroad.”

