‘Religious cleansing’ is destroying fabric of eastern Mediterranean region, Maronite patriarch warns

March 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi said that ethnic and religious cleansing are “turning our Levantine societies into racist, one-sided, divided and conflicted societies.”

