Vatican official calls for international migration that is ‘well-managed, safe, orderly’

March 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN debate on migration, the Holy See’s Undersecretary for Relations with States also called upon the international community to address the “underlying negative push factors of migration.”

