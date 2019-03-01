Catholic World News

Pope stresses importance of prayer for charitable work

March 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Do not forget the strength and importance of prayer for you and for all those involved in charitable work: it needs to be nurtured with appropriate pauses for prayer and listening to the Word of God,” Pope Francis told members of the Circolo San Pietro (Italian-language link) on the 150th anniversary of its founding.

