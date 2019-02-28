Catholic World News

3 German Catholic dioceses to join Lutherans in Lenten fast for climate protection, climate justice

February 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Berlin, Diocese of Hildesheim, and Diocese of Passau have joined in supporting Klimafasten 2019.

