Catholic World News

Turmoil in United Methodist Church as conference debates homosexual ministers, weddings

February 28, 2019

» Continue to this story on United Methodist News

CWN Editor's Note: In a close vote (438-384), the United Methodist General Conference 2019 “affirmed the church’s current bans on ordaining LGBTQ clergy and officiating at or hosting same-sex marriage,” in the words of the report. Formed in 1968 from the merger of two denominations, the United Methodist Church claims 12.7 million members, just under 7 million of whom live in the United States.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!