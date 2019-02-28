Catholic World News

South African prelate warns against indifference to plight of migrants, refugees

February 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Many employers exploit their predicament and do not pay them a living wage,” said Archbishop Buti Tlhagale of Johannesburg. “Many receive slave wages and are continuously threatened with arrest. Some are victims of corrupt police officials. And, as if that was not enough, many have been victims of xenophobia.”

