Leading Korean prelate laments Church’s inaction during Japanese rule

February 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Korea apologized for the Church’s “abandonment of the pain of our people” during Japanese rule (1910-1945), and particularly for its lack of support of the March First Movement (1919).

