Good of the child must come first when priests father children, Vatican cardinal says in interview

February 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Beniamino Stella, 77, was appointed prefect of the Congregation for the Clergy in 2013. In this interview, he explains how the Vatican addresses cases of Latin-rite priests who have fathered children.

