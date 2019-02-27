Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich, Archbishop Scicluna: Vatican should explain why bishops are removed

February 27, 2019

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: Two prelates who played prominent roles in the Vatican “summit” on sexual abuse—Cardinal Blase Cupich and Archbishop Charles Scicluna—told the National Catholic Reporter that when a bishop is removed from office, the Vatican should explain the cause for the action. At present, the Vatican offers only a terse announcement of the bishop’s removal, without explanation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!