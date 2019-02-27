Catholic World News

Cardinal Brandmüller: break the silence on homosexual networks

February 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with the National Catholic Register, Cardinal Walter Brandmüller has repeated his insistence that Church leaders must speak out about the influence of a homosexual network within the Vatican.

