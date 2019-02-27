Catholic World News

Venezuelan archbishop warns of ‘very grave consequences’ for Maduro regime

February 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The crimes committed today, killing people on the borders with Brazil and Colombia and the destruction of humanitarian aid, set up another scenario that will bring very grave consequences for the regime,” said Archbishop Ulises Antonio Gutiérrez Reyes of Ciudad Bolívar. “Throughout Venezuela the great battle is waged today for dignity. Today is an historic day since the Venezuela we all want is reborn, and nothing and no one is going to prevent it.

