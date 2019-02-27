Catholic World News

Cubans, in referendum, back draft constitution criticized by bishops

February 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops criticized the document for upholding “the absolute character of the Marxist-Leninist ideology” as well as for opening the door to same-sex marriage.

