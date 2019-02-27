Catholic World News

Vatican reacts to announcement of Cardinal Pell’s conviction

February 27, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “We have the utmost respect for the Australian judicial authorities,” said Alessandro Gisotti, the interim director of the Holy See Press Office. “Out of this respect, we await the outcome of the appeals process, recalling that Cardinal Pell maintains his innocence and has the right to defend himself until the last stage of appeal ... Cardinal George Pell is prohibited from exercising public ministry and from having any voluntary contact whatsoever with minors.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!