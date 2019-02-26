Catholic World News

Schedule set for papal visit to Morocco, March 30-31

February 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has released the full schedule for a visit by Pope Francis to Morocco, March 30 and 31. While in Rabat, the Pontiff will meet with civic officials, migrants, and Catholic clergy. He will also visit the tomb of Mohammed V and a training center for Islamic clerics.

