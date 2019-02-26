Catholic World News

Redemption of creation is theme of Pope’s Lenten message

February 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The message—dated October 4 and released February 26—is entitled “For the creation waits with eager longing for the revealing of the children of God” (Romans 8:19).

