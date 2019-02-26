Catholic World News

California bill would remove reporting exemption for priests in confessional

February 26, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The bill, sponsored by State Senator Jerry Hill, has the stated purpose of “requiring clergy to make a mandated [child abuse] report even if they acquired the knowledge or reasonable suspicion of child abuse or neglect during a penitential communication.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!