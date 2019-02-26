Catholic World News

‘Intensify the Dallas Charter,’ Cardinal DiNardo says following Vatican abuse summit

February 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops called for the assistance of laity to help achieve the goals of “a code of conduct for bishops, the need to establish specific protocols for handling accusations against bishops, user-friendly reporting mechanisms, and the essential role transparency must play.”

