Venezuelan bishops demand that Maduro allow foreign aid, end violence

February 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Military officers who recently unleashed attacks at the nation’s border “must answer before God and before laws,” Cardinal Jorge Urosa said in a new interview. “I deeply deplore and condemn those murders.”

