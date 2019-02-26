Catholic World News

EU court: Romania’s conviction of breakaway Protestant pastors violated religious freedom

February 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The court ruled that “state measures in favor of the leader of a divided religious community or geared to forcing that community to combine under a single leader amounted to an infringement of freedom of religion. In a democratic society the state should not adopt measures to ensure that religious communities are placed or remain under the responsibility of a single authority.”

