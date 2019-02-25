Catholic World News

Egyptian court sentences two monks to death for bishop’s murder

February 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: An Egyptian court has handed down death sentences for two Coptic Orthodox monks who were found guilty of killing Bishop Epiphanius, the head of St. Macarius monastery. The murder was apparently motivated by disputes within the monastic community.

