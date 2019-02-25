Catholic World News

Jesuit Canadian province to honor Father Rosica after plagiarism discovery

February 25, 2019

» Continue to this story on Jesuit province of Canada

CWN Editor's Note: The Jesuit province of Canada has announced an award that it will bestow on Father Thomas Rosica, the head of Salt and Light media, for his work in Catholic communications. The announcement comes on the heels of revelations that Father Rosica had frequently used plagiarized material in his opinion columns.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!