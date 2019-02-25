Catholic World News

Pope praises Orthodox-Catholic cooperation

February 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting on February 25 with representatives of the Orthodox Archdiocese of Athens, Pope Francis reflected on the common faith of Orthodox and Catholics. He said that cooperation between the Orthodox archdiocese and the Holy See provided “a fine example of how fruitful it can be when Catholics and Orthodox work together.”

