Catholic World News

Christian beheaded in India’s Odisha state

February 25, 2019

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Anant Ram Gand, who had received death threats after he and his family embraced Christianity, was brutally murdered. Police in Odisha have said that they believe the killing was done by Maoist rebels; Christians in the region suspect Hindu militants.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!