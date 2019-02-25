Catholic World News

Transparency, communication are themes of Vatican abuse summit’s 3rd day

February 25, 2019

» Continue to this story on PBC2019.org

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Veronica Openibo (“Openness to the World as a Consequence of the Ecclesial Mission”), Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich (“Transparency as a Community of Believers”), and Mexican journalist Valentina Alazraki (“Communication: for all people”) addressed the summit’s participants, who also heard the pre-recorded testimony of an abuse survivor.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!