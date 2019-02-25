Catholic World News

Pope Francis to visit Loreto in March

February 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will visit the Marian shrine and will “offer to the Virgin Mary the post-Synodal Exhortation of the Synod of Bishops on the theme: ‘Young people, the faith and vocational discernment.’”

