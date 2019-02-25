Catholic World News

Venezuelan bishops call on Maduro to allow humanitarian aid to enter country

February 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The [Maduro] regime has the obligation to attend to the needs of the population, and therefore to facilitate the entrance and distribution of humanitarian aid, avoiding any type of repressive violence,” the bishops said in a statement.

