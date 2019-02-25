Catholic World News

John Paul’s closest aide defends late Pope’s legacy on sex abuse scandals

February 25, 2019

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: “I see the recent decision to remove McCarrick from the College of Cardinals and from the priesthood as completely in line with the direction John Paul II designated,” said Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz of Krakow.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!