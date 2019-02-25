Catholic World News

Pope’s vow to battle child sex abuse fails to appease victims

February 25, 2019

» Continue to this story on AFP

CWN Editor's Note: “Pope Francis’s talk today was a stunning letdown, a catastrophic misreading of the grief and outrage of the faithful,” said Anne Barrett Doyle, co-director of BishopAccountability. “If the powerful testimonies of the past week moved the needle in the right direction, the Pope today moved it back,”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!