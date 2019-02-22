Catholic World News

Indian archdiocese defends Cardinal Gracias against charge of ignoring abuse

February 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Mumbai, India, has responded to charges, aired in a BBC broadcast, that Cardinal Oswald Gracias declined to hear a sex-abuse complaint. The archdiocese reports that the cardinal was contacted just before leaving for Rome, and entrusted the case to an auxiliary. Cardinal Gracias is a member of the Council of Cardinals, and is participating in this week’s Vatican “summit” on sexual abuse.

