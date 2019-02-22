Catholic World News

Religious minorities in India ‘attacked with impunity,’ human rights groups report

February 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 1.3 billion is 80% Hindu, 14% Muslim, 2% Christian, and 2% Sikh. According to the report, Muslims were targeted in the majority of incidents over the past decade, and Christians were victims in 14% of the attacks.

