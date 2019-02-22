Catholic World News

The West is responsible for Middle Eastern conflicts, patriarchs tell security conference

February 22, 2019

Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The heads of the Chaldean Catholic Church and Syriac Orthodox Church made their remarks at the Munich Security Conference.

