Catholic World News

February 22, 2019

» Continue to this story on Times of Israel

CWN Editor's Note: The French bishops firmly condemned anti-Semitism following other recent incidents.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!