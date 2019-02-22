Catholic World News
Swastika, anti-Semitic graffiti found at another Jewish cemetery in France
February 22, 2019
» Continue to this story on Times of Israel
CWN Editor's Note: The French bishops firmly condemned anti-Semitism following other recent incidents.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
