‘Electric shocks, suffocation’: Jehovah’s Witnesses say Russian police tortured church members

February 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Jehovah’s Witnesses claim 8.5 million members worldwide. The group, which does not adhere to Christian teaching on the Holy Trinity, was founded in Pittsburgh in the 1870s.

