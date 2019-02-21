Catholic World News

Pope calls for summit to produce ‘concrete, effective action’ on abuse

February 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis called for “concrete, effective action” as he opened the Vatican’s meeting on sexual abuse. The Pope encouraged participants—including the presidents of all the world’s episcopal conferences—to approach the discussions “armed with faith and a spirit of great parrhesia, courage, and concreteness.” To start off discussion the Pope distributed copies of policies from different episcopal conferences.

