India: 29 incidents of anti-Christian violence in January

February 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The data do not differ much from the trend of 2018, which saw an average of 20 incidents a month,” according to the report. The nation of 1.3 billion is 80% Hindu, 14% Muslim, 2% Christian, and 2% Sikh.

