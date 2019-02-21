Catholic World News

New Vatican communications officials pay tribute to Pope Benedict

February 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Monda, L’Osservatore Romano’s new editor, praised the Pontiff’s “strength and goodness,” while Andrea Tornielli, the new editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, praised his “timely Magisterium.”

