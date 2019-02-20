Catholic World News

Critics are ‘relatives of the devil,’ Pope tells audience from Italian diocese

February 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis again lashed out at critics of the Church, during a February 20 audience with members of the Italian diocese of Benevento. Speaking of Padre Pio’s love for the Church, the Pontiff said that “he loved her as she was, he did not destroy her with the tongue—as it is the fashion to do now.”



The Pope continued: “Whose is the office of the accuser? The devil! And those who spend their lives accusing, accusing accusing, are... I will not say children, because the devil does not have any, but friends, cousins, relatives of the devil.”

